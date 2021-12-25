Socialism, secularism caused poverty in country, says Tejasvi Surya

MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said that socialism and secularism are the core of India's poverty.

Speaking after inaugurating a debate on the Modi government's governance at Country Inn Hotel, Manipal, the parliamentarian said the base for several problems in India is the ideologies on socialism and secularism.

Coming down heavily on the ideologies, he said their useless stance was responsible for instability in the country.

Secularism has massively affected Hindus which ensured atrocities by Muslims and Christians. The violence against Hindus made them lose their self-esteem and respect, he alleged.

The Congress should be held responsible for all irregularities as it adopted the secular and social stance which was totally alien to India's civilisation. These two ideologies can never solve the problems that exist in the country, he said.

He said the nation is however changing and instances like Ram Mandir becoming reality is a testimony to it. The milestone registered in the Ram Mandir dispute is outstanding and would not have happened in India prior to the BJP rule.

The judiciary was never daring enough to give a verdict in favour of Hindus. The reincarnation of Hinduism is taking place in the country. There are changes happening for good, said the MP.

He alleged that socialism has hampered the process of industrialisation and the villages remain poverty-ridden. It made farmers continue embracing poverty.

Ideologies like communism and socialism is against the people becoming wealthy and well settled. Socialism should be credited for the generation of black money and instability in the economy. The ideologies also paved way for the supremacy of dynasty control, he alleged.

"If India has to remain as Bharat, it should be completely a Hindu country. The Constitution becomes strong when the majority community becomes powerful. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the parliamentarian said a Hindu converting to other religion not only reduces the number of Hindus but simultaneously also adds to the number of enemies for Hindus," said Surya.

He added Modi is however doing irreversible transformation not by just alleviating poverty but also by creating prosperity.

Only BJP can understand the nerve of the new generation, he claimed.

The 'License Raj' had hampered the establishment and operation of businesses. The era made youths not accept the entrepreneurial approach in which wealth creators in the private sector were purposefully demotivated, he opined.

Because of changing policies, India is now becoming a hub for investment. Global investors are investing in India after the country devised policies aimed at creating wealth, he said.

He ridiculed Congress for opposing the anti-conversion Bill and said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah was instructed to oppose the Bill by Sonia Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in turn received instructions from Italy.