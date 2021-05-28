Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe police stations to be upgraded

In the background of Kushalnagar being upgraded as taluk, the government has initiated measures to upgrade Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe police stations.

Both the police stations will get inspectors shortly.

So far, the DySP office of Somwarpet taluk was functioning from Kushalnagar.

Now, the taluk police station jurisdiction has been revised.

The police stations of Shanivarasanthe, Madapura and Kodlipete have been brought under the Police Circle Inspector's jurisdiction.

As many as 52 villages come under Somwarpet police station limits. The police station has two PSIs for law and order and two PSIs for crime division has been sanctioned.

At present, there is only one PSI for law and order and one PSI for the crime wing. The post of station officer is lying vacant.

A total of 21 police personnel is the sanctioned strength, while only 13 are functioning now.

Madapura outpost has one ASI and two head constables. The post of two police personnel is lying vacant. Sridhar is functioning as a station officer in Somwarpet while the station officer (crime) is on leave for a long time, due to illness.

As many as 35 villages come under Shanivarasanthe police station limits. Though two SI posts have been sanctioned, only one has been filled. The sanctioned strength of the station is 24, only 19 are filled now.

Somwarpet Circle Inspector's office has one CPI and one head constable. There is a shortage of staff in the station.

As the Shanivarasanthe and Somwarpet station is upgraded, a Circle Police Inspector needs to be appointed for both the stations.

DySP Shailendra said that the government has passed an order to upgrade the two stations. The official order is yet to arrive from the DGP office.