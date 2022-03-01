Special postal cover released to commemorate doyen of Urology

India Posts released a special cover on Tuesday, to honour the pioneering work by Prof H Sashidhar Bhat towards establishing the speciality of Urology in India, during the decennial of the Department of Urology, KMC, in Mangaluru.

Dr Bhat is regarded as the father of Indian Urology. The teaching department founded by him at Christian Medical College Vellore way back in 1965 is reckoned as the first of its kind, leading to the formation of second and third generations of teaching units all over the country.

The Department of Urology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, is one such unit and is the sponsor of the special cover.

Dr Bhat had played a pioneering role in the growth and development of Urology in India. Bhat was born in Udupi and after receiving the formative education in the erstwhile South Kanara, he joined the Stanely Medical College Madras and graduated in Medicine in 1945.

He then moved to Vellore for a Master’s in General Surgery at Christian Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Shriharsha, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, said that the India Posts releases special cover in recognition of the achievement of the people, an event or an institution.

The government has been recognizing unsung heroes and conferring them with Padma Shri and Rajyotsava awards, he said.

“Even I was not aware of the achievement of Prof H Sashidhar Bhat, till I received the proposal for the special cover. People can contact India Posts on unsung heroes of the region for bringing out special cover to honour them,” he added.

KMC Dean Dr Unnikrishnan; Department of Urology, KMC, founder-chairman Prof P Venugopal; Dr R Keshavamurthy, honorary secretary, USI and Director INU, Bengaluru; Dr Anand Venugopal, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital; Dr Charles Lobo, former member, operations postal directorate office, New Delhi, and others were present.