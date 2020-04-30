St Agnes College helps 500 families

More than 500 families received ration kits in a distribution drive conducted by St Agnes College on the city's outskirts on Wednesday.

Since the lockdown was announced, the management, staff and alumni of St Agnes College have been playing an active role in ensuring that no one is deprived of food and essentials during the lockdown.

The college, as part of its Agnes towards Community (ATC) programme, had adopted villages such as Munnur, Harekala, Amlamogaru, Someshwara and Pavur. Various development drives are conducted in these villages by the staff and students. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the activities undertaken in these villages were kept on hold.

The college recently received information from its network that many families in these villages were struggling for food and essentials. The college, in association with its alumni and well-wishers took-up the initiative to distribute ration kits consisting of rice, dal, spices, tea powder, hygiene products and other essentials to 500 needy families residing in these villages.

The drive was held in the presence of Zilla Panchayat member Dhanalakshmi Gatty and other Gram Panchayat members.

"We were able to provide food to 600 and more families in different villages and to the stranded migrant workers in the city during this time of crisis because of the generous contributions of our staff, alumni and well-wishers," said Principal Sr Dr M Jeswina.