Starting Beary study chair in MU inches closer

Mangalore University has prepared a draft statute governing the establishment of Beary Adhyayana Peetha at the university.

According to Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, the State government had released Rs 41.12 lakh for the setting up of the Beary Study Chair in 2017-18 budget. The university had sought Rs 1 crore for setting up the study chair.

The draft has been approved in the Syndicate and Academic Council meetings and will be sent to the chancellor for final approval. The chair aims to promote the Beary language, culture and heritage.

According to the draft statute, Beary language is basically an oral dialect of the people of Coastal Karnataka and Kasargod.

Bearys, the biggest community among the Muslims of Tulunadu, speak Beary language and have their own literature, folk culture, practices and celebrations.

Similar dialects which resemble Malayalam are also spoken by Billavas, Bovis, Marakalas and other non-Muslim communities in Tulunadu. A close documentation of this community will provide valuable material for research and throw light on their culture, literature, practices, celebrations and beliefs as well.

Yadapadithaya said Beary Adhyayana Peetha will be established with an objective to focus on the genomics of Beary speaking community to trace the origin and genetic factors, explore and record varied ethnographical and sociological facets of Beary community.

It will also help in study of Beary language and literature to highlight cultural identity and achievements of the people.

Peetha will also help to create an archive/repository of documents pertaining to Beary history and culture in addition to bringing out monographs on the various studies on the subject, including translations, dictionary. Further, it will also help to promote inter-disciplinary research in Beary culture and heritage and foster inter-language studies to promote national integration.