Startup pledges to deliver 1 million face shields

In order to prevent flying respiratory droplets from infecting healthy people with Coronavirus, members of a team have developed face shields to help the frontline healthcare workers, at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM).

The team comprising Johnson Tellis - Chief Innovation Officer, Gautham Nayak - Design Engineer and DreamWorks Makerspacerun, is supported by Sahyadri Start-Up ecosystem.

The team took the initiative, along with other Maker communities in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and the likes, with a pledge to produce and deliver one million face shields across India. In a span of three weeks, the team had delivered 3,685 face shields and a ventilator splitter for the Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts.

A total of 300 face shields was supplied to Wenlock Hospital, Unity Hospital, Primary and community health centre, 300 to Commissioner of Police office, 350 to Alva’s Hospital in Moodbidri, 500 in Yenepoya Hospital, 1,500 to Shivamogga police, 100 to Kerala, 300 to KSRP in Mangaluru, 35 in community health centre in Bantwal, and 300 to others have been supplied so far.

Innovation Ecosystem at Sahyadri

Social Innovation is at the epicenter of the SCEM. Lead by a vision to make an impact on the lives of emerging torchbearers of the nation, Sahyadri has been consistently working towards community centric entrepreneurship and provides facilities to three Industries, 8 in-house Start-ups and 4 have been funded by ELEVATE Karnataka Scheme.

Currently, the Sahyadri Start-up ecosystem is keen on joining hands with the government, financial, industrial and public institutions on overcoming the after effects of this pandemic.At Sahyadri, leaders and teams are constantly working towards the next set of goals, to emerge as a pioneer in the field of education.

