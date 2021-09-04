Strengthen task force at GP level: Upa Lokayukta

Upa Lokayukta Justice B S Patil directed officials to strengthen the task force at the Gram Panchayat level and work towards reducing the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district.

He was speaking during a review meeting at the DC's meeting hall in Madikeri on Saturday.

According to experts, the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect children. The doctors should visit villages and create awareness about the vaccines. The ward level task force in the Gram Panchayats should work effectively. Covid-19 should be considered seriously, he added.

The Upa Lokayukta directed officials to ensure that the poor, underprivileged and farmers get medical facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that efforts are on to ensure that all above 18 years are vaccinated in the district.

DHO Dr Venkatesh said that all the precautionary measures are being taken to control the spread of Covid-19.

The vaccination drive has been strengthened and precautions are being taken in the border villages. In the last 10 days, 36,519 samples have been tested and 636 have been tested positive, he added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said that IEC programmes are being taken up in villages by distributing pamphlets.

District vaccination officer Dr Gopinath said that as many as 854 people who had received Covid-19 vaccines have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. All have recovered.

The samples of those who tested positive after receiving the second jab have been sent to Mysuru for testing, he added.