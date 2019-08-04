Student Police Cadet to cover 30 schools

Student Police Cadet (SPC) was launched at Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 in Ekkur in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, SPC Nodal Officer and KSRP 7th Battalion Commandant Janardhan R said three districts-Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada come under his jurisidction under Student Police Cadet project. “A total of 30 schools have been selected in these districts for implementing the project.”

The schools where SPC will be introduced in Dakshina Kannada district are Kendriya Vidyalaya -1, Government PU College, Kombettu; Government High School, Manchi in Kolnady; Kendriya-Vidyalaya-2; Government High School, Elimale; Karnataka Public School, Bellare; Government PU College, Savanooru; Government PU College Guthigaru; Government PU College, Kurnadu and Government High School, Aliyooru in Moodbidri.

In 2019-20, 300 schools in Karnataka have been selected under student police cadet programme, Janardhan added.

Stating that the SPC aims at inculcating leadership qualities in students, Janardhan said the SPC was started in Kerala in 2010 and was a dream of former President late Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Aiming to build a bridge between the police and a community through school students, the Student Police Cadet Programme is sponsored by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the programme, school students will be educated on topics such as road safety, fight against social evils, community policing, fight against corruption, disaster management, safety of women and children, law and order, prevention of crime, respect to senior citizens, human rights, first aid, Indian constitution, Juvenile Justice Act 2000, and ill effects of drug abuse.

The training will be held on three Saturdays after school hours in a month. As a part of the activities, students will be taken to jurisdictional police stations, to know its functioning, said the nodal officer.

Assistant Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak said as future citizens of the country, students should have knowledge on what is happening in and around them.

Students should act as eyes and ears of the society and help the police in preventing crimes.

Additional SP Vikram Ampte and Principal N S Yadav were present.

In Udupi

Udupi Additional SP Kumarchandra said that student police cadet (SPC) programme was an initiative to educate schoolchildren over the legal awareness. Speaking after inaugurating the SPC programme at Kendriya Vidyalaya here, the Additional SP said that the programme was a way to ensure that children are acquainted with the policing duties and responsibilities.

Udupi BEO Manjula said the programme intends to make students readily face the problems in the society. The training will make them strong and also they are told about the social responsibilities, she added. She said that training will be imparted by designated drill instructors about the basic routines of parade.

The schools were SPC will be introduced are Government High Schools in Hebri, Goliyangadi, Avarse, Pervaje, Uppunda, Basroor, Hiriyadka and Byndoor; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chara (Hebri) and Karnataka Public School in Koteshwara. As many as 24 boys and an equal number of girls of Class VIII have been selected in each of these schools for the two-year programme.