Students to create awareness on organ donation

Students of the Department of Journalism at Alva's College in Moodbidri will organise a campaign to create awareness on organ donation on March 10.

Programme convener Srilatha S Tantri said the programme is being organised in association with Organ Donation India Foundation.

According to WHO statistics, only 0.01% of Indians donate their organs. Owing to lack of awareness, religious beliefs and superstitions, many are not coming forward to donate their organs, she said.

The programme is being organised to create awareness among people on the need for organ donation, she added.

On average, there is a demand for 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh kidney transplants in the country annually. Unfortunately, only 8,000 to 10,000 kidneys are transplanted. There is a demand for 40,000 to 50,000 liver transplants every year. However, 1,700 to 1,800 livers are transplanted, she said.

About 2 lakh hearts are required, but, only about 3,500 are transplanted, she added.

As a part of the programme, 102 students and faculty members have pledged their organs for donation. The number is expected to rise on the day of the programme, she said.

Organ Donation India Foundation Chairman Lal Goel will address the gathering during the programme.

Alva's Education Foundation President Dr M Mohan Alva will preside.

Former minister K Abhaychandra Jain will pledge his organs for donation on the occasion.