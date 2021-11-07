Suitcase containing gold ornaments handed over to owner

Suitcase containing gold ornaments handed over to owner

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Nov 07 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 01:05 ist

A suitcase with gold ornaments that was found lying by the side of the road was returned to the police by a petrol bunk employee.

Mubeena and her daughter Ayesha had alighted from a bus near Toll Gate at 9 pm on November 5 and waited near the petrol bunk for their son-in-law to pick them to travel to Madapura. Later, they travelled in a car.

In their haste, while getting inside the car, they failed to take the suitcase that they had kept by the side of the road.

A petrol bunk staff member, Somashekar, noticed the suitcase while closing the bunk and informed the police.

ASI H K Manjunath rushed to the spot and collected the suitcase. Later, they informed the owner.

Mubeena and Ayesha visited the station on Friday. DySP H M Shailendra and Circle Inspector Mahesh handed over the suitcase containing gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh and cash to its owner.

The police felicitated Somashekar for his honesty and gave him a cash award. Mubeena too thanked Somashekar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

gold ornaments
returned to owner
petrol bunk employee
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, champagne at weddings

Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, champagne at weddings

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

 