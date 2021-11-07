Suitcase containing gold ornaments handed over to owner

A suitcase with gold ornaments that was found lying by the side of the road was returned to the police by a petrol bunk employee.

Mubeena and her daughter Ayesha had alighted from a bus near Toll Gate at 9 pm on November 5 and waited near the petrol bunk for their son-in-law to pick them to travel to Madapura. Later, they travelled in a car.

In their haste, while getting inside the car, they failed to take the suitcase that they had kept by the side of the road.

A petrol bunk staff member, Somashekar, noticed the suitcase while closing the bunk and informed the police.

ASI H K Manjunath rushed to the spot and collected the suitcase. Later, they informed the owner.

Mubeena and Ayesha visited the station on Friday. DySP H M Shailendra and Circle Inspector Mahesh handed over the suitcase containing gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh and cash to its owner.

The police felicitated Somashekar for his honesty and gave him a cash award. Mubeena too thanked Somashekar.