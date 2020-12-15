Surgical block to come up at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the foundation stone for construction of a surgical block, taken up under Mangaluru Smart City Mission, at District Wenlock Hospital on Monday.

The block will come up at a cost of Rs 37.52 crore. The work is set to be completed within 24 months.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that efforts were on to improve facilities in Mangaluru city under Smart City Mission. Various development works have been initiated in the city. Priority is given for modernising the Wenlock Hospital.

He hoped that the building would be completed at the earliest and will be available for public use.

The surgical block will have G+5 floors with a plinth area of 12,089 square metres. It will have 12 OTs with 192-bed facilities. An inter-connectivity bridge between medicine department and surgery section will also be constructed. Further, a ramp will be laid for the movement of patients.

Further, the surgical block will have X-Ray, scanning and radiation units. In addition, the Block will also have laundry, medical store, ultrasound unit, Central sterile supply department and sterile store, and pre-operative and post-operative wings, officials said.

New market

In his presidential address, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that a new market will come up at Central Market in Mangaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 144 crore under Smart City Mission. A tender is being floated for the same. An international swimming pool will also come up at Emmekere. Further, the project proposal for a bus shelter at Pumpwell, at an estimated cost of Rs 445 crore, has received approval from the Board of Smart City Mission. A plan is being prepared for the bus shelter, he added.

Mayor Diwakar, Deputy Mayor Janaki alias Vedavathi, Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiv and others were present.