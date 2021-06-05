Survey on encroachment of Gadduge land begins

Following the directions of the High Court, the survey on encroachment of the historic Rajara Gadduge (Raja's tomb) in Madikeri commenced on Saturday.

The survey was carried out under the guidance of tahsildar Mahesh. The police had stepped up security around the Gadduge area as a preventive measure to avoid any untoward incidents.

Officials from various departments, ward members and office bearers of Veerashaiva Mahasabha were present.

Alleging that Rajara Gadduge has been encroached upon, a PIL was filed in the High Court. Taking up the case, the court had directed the Kodagu district administration to submit a report after conducting a survey.

When officials decided to conduct a survey last year, the locals had objected to it. Once again, on the directions of the High Court, the survey was taken up amid tight security.

The PIL applicant had alleged that 31 families were residing in the encroached land. In spite of having no document over land, the officials had provided water, electricity, road and other basic facilities.

Tahsildar Mahesh said that the survey is being carried out as per the directions of the High Court.

The hearing on the PIL will be held on June 17. By June 17, the district administration has to submit a report to the court.

The survey is being carried out after serving notices to 31 families.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha general secretary Shambhavi said, "There is a need to protect Rajara Gadduge. Last year, the survey could not be carried out."