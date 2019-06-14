Teacher shot dead in broad daylight

A 55-year-old school teacher waiting to board the school bus was shot dead in broad daylight by her stalker in Balele near Gonikoppa on Friday.

The stalker, Machimada Jagadish (55), later committed suicide by shooting himself with the same firearm. Two others were also injured during the incident.

The victim was identified as Adengada Asha Kaveramma, a resident of Balele, who was serving as a teacher at Lions School in Gonikoppa.

The stalker Machimada Jagadish had opened fire at Asha Kaveramma from a distance of 20 foot when she was waiting for the school bus in Balele at around 8 am, eyewitnesses told the police.

Asha Kaveramma died on the spot. Y K Dinesh, a second PU student of Vijayalaksmi PU College and P B Pemmi, a plantation labourer who were present at the spot were also injured.

Police said that Jagadish reportedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Asha Kaveramma following a quarrel over a financial issue.

Jagadish had tried to blackmail her by morphing her picture with the help of a professional photographer in Gonikoppa to make the picture seem obscene.

A complaint was registered in this regard and Jagadish was sent to jail.

After being released from jail, Jagadish had threatened Asha Kaveramma of dire consequences. Following threats from him, Asha had filed a complaint to Kodagu Superintendent of Police and had installed CCTV cameras around her house.

On Friday morning, the accused waited near Asha’s house with an intention to shoot her.

He reportedly missed the target and followed her from a close distance. As she reached the bus stand, Jagadish fired two rounds at her with his firearm.

She was residing in Balele for the past 15 years, after she lost her husband Chengappa. She is survived by two daughters who are staying in Bengaluru.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pannekar promised to initiate an in-depth probe into the murder and suicide case.