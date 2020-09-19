Team of officers inspect M’luru Central Railway Station

A high-level team of officers, nominated by Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad, Pratap Singh Shami, inspected Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Friday.

The team inspected the entire Mangaluru Central yard to chart out an action plan to accelerate the construction work of pit line and platform No 4 and 5.

Complete re-modelling of the existing yard at Mangaluru Central will be required to accommodate the changes after the Netravathi-Mangaluru Central doubling, construction of new platforms and pit line.

The present train control system based on the route relay interlocking (RRI) at Mangaluru Central will be upgraded to the advanced electronic interlocking (EI) system which will ensure safe movement of trains with a mouse click on a digital display.

The inspection team was headed by C T Sakkeer Hussain, Additional Divisional Railway Manager-II, Palakkad Division, said sources.