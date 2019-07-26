TEDxSCEM 2019 at SCEM

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM), Mangaluru, will organise its first TEDx event, ‘TEDxSCEM’ at the Nethravathi Auditorium in Sahyadri campus from 8 am to 6 pm on July 28.

Addressing media persons on Friday, SCEM Dean (Strategic Planning) Ramesh K G said Siddharth Rajhans, Swastik Padma, Dhanya Ravi, Kavitha Mishra, Swami Ekagamyananda, Brigadier IN Rai, Dr Rohan Chandragatti and Ankith Kumar will deliver the talks.

Siddharth Rajhans is a Harvard educated first generation entrepreneur. Currently, he is a Principal Policy Officer working on the Sustainable Development Goals format of the United Nations.

Swastik Padma has a minor planet named after him. This honour has been extended to Swastik taking into account the distinction he has achieved in the International Level Science and Engineering Fair, 2018. He has developed a paper slip that can detect oral cancer much in advance. He received the National Child Award from the president last year.

Dhanya Ravi was born with brittle bone disease and has suffered over 300 fractures since birth. Considered the ‘Glass Woman’, she advocates genetic and early diagnosis of rare diseases through public talks.

Kavitha Mishra is a Computer Science graduate currently working in the agriculture sector. She promotes sustainable farming to help farmers earn enough even after retirement.

Swami Ekagamyananda is a monk of the Ramakrishna Order. He is instrumental in the success of Swaccha Mangaluru and many other projects headed by the organisation.

Brigadier I N Rai took part in the historic 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was involved in operations against Naga Guerillas, operated in Sri Lanka as part of IPKF, commanded the Mountain Brigade in East Sikkim.

Dr Rohan Chandragatti is a senior consultant Surgical Oncologist at Mangalore Institute of Oncology. He is specialized in minimally invasive and organ sparing therapies. He is currently the Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru.

Ankith Kumar is a Behavioral Scientist, Psycho-Social Counselor, Life Skills Coach and Personality Development Trainer. He is also a certified hypnotist, Yoga therapist and Panic Healer.

As a part of cultural performances, there will be a Kathak dance by Karishma Arora, the All India CBSE Humanities Topper (2018-2019), and winner of Late Shri Lakshman Singh Kothari Memorial Award, 2019, Yakshagana by Adarsh Pakkala and performances by Team Artbeats and Team Propaganda.