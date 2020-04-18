Third Covid-19 patient discharged in Udupi

The third Covid-19 patient of the district was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, after the two consecutive tests turned negative for the disease.

The 29-year-old man was admitted to hospital on March 27 with Covid-19 symptoms.

He was tested positive on March 29.

Post the treatment, the samples of the patient were sent for testing on April 13 and 14. The electrician was forced to continue his stay in the hospital after the reports revealed that the viral load was still prevalent in the samples.

Sources in the district health office said that though the patient from Udupi had no symptoms of Covid-19, the samples collected on April 13 and 14 had revealed a heavy viral load in the samples.

The discharged patient is advised to be under 14 days of self-quarantine.

Eight new suspects, including a woman, are being closely monitored in the district.

The results of 187 samples are pending and 678 out of 868 swab samples have tested negative for Covid-19.

On Saturday, 29 samples were sent for testing. A total of 2,717 people have been screened for the disease in the district till now.