Three arrested for selling sand boa

Three people of Dakshina Kannada origin have been arrested for attempting to sell sand boa in Perumbadi near Virajpet. There were arrested by the mobile team of the Forest Department on Tuesday.

Suhail Ahmed and Juhair from Udupi and Sheikh Amir Shahil from Moodbidri are the arrested. They were produced before the Principal Munsif Judge who remanded them in judicial custody.

Two sand boa and two cars used for the transportation of the reptiles have been seized from the arrested. The seized reptiles were four foot long, three inches thick and weighed four kilograms.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Madikeri CID forest unit SP S S Kashi. PSI H C Sannaiah, police personnel K B Somanna, T P Manjunath, M B Ganesh, P B Monnamma and C M Revappa took part in the operation.