Tiger dance draws curtains on Dasara celebrations

Navaratri festival is incomplete in Dakshina Kannada without tiger dance, popularly called ‘Pili Vesha’ or ‘Huli Vesha’.

‘Pili Nalike 2019’, the sixth edition of the tiger dance competition, was organised by the District Youth Congress President Mithun Rai and Namma TV at the volleyball ground at Mannagudda on Monday.

Nine teams comprising around 15 persons each in traditional tiger costumes danced to the tune of the ‘thase’ and exhibited their skills that were perfected through about a month-long practice. All aspects, including the painting on the body of the dancers and the dance sequences, were considered during the competition.

The entire ground reverberated the sounds of the ‘thase’ and drums.

The packed audience at the ground were mesmerised as the ‘tigers’ prowled, growled, roared, pranced and stalked their prey to the pulsating beat of the ‘thase.’ The dancers, who exhibited gymnastic moves, lifted akkimudi (rice wrapped in straws, weighing 42 kg) with their teeth and threw it backwards as well.

The somersaults, reverse jumps, flips and acrobatics by the participating ‘tigers’ received a thunderous applause from the audience.

Winners

The Polali Puralda Appena Mokeda Bollilu team won the first prize, while Gorakshanatha Tigers, Jeppu, were the runners-up. Mulihithlu Games Team won the third prize in the competition.

The winners were given Rs 2.50 lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

In addition, the award for best tiger cub was won by a member of the Polali Puralda Appena Mokeda Bollilu team; best ‘Thase’ by Emmekere Friends Circle team; best black tiger by Chilimbi Friends team; best make-up by Sharadamba Porkodi team and best ‘Akki Mudi Lifting’ by Emmekere Friends Circle team.

Pili Nalike Trust

The logo of Pili Nalike Trust for the welfare of tiger dance artistes was launched by MLA U T Khader on the occasion.

Explaining the activities of the Trust, Mithun Rai said that the artistes who perform tiger dance in the district will be covered under group health insurance and housing facilities.

“The foundation plans to build houses for artistes who depend on tiger dance performance for their livelihood. Our objective is to enliven the tradition, which has a historical significance. It is an effort to encourage the teams and to keep alive the tradition for the future generation,” Rai added.

The CD of Tulu movie ‘Kudukana Madime’ was launched. Lyricists Surendra Nambiar, Rakshith and Jeevan Ullal as well as singers Iqbal Katipalla and Vidya Suvarna were honoured.