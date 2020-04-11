Traders not keen to purchase coffee

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 11 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 23:48 ist

The traders are not keen on purchasing coffee, ginger and pepper in Kodagu district.

Coffee will be in demand only when export commences. Owing to Covid-19 and the lockdown, the market for coffee has reduced drastically. There is enough stock of coffee in curing units in different parts of the state and it is awaiting permission for export. Hence, no one is keen on purchasing coffee.

The situation is the same with pepper. With the closure of border roads to Kerala, no one from outside the state is coming to purchase ginger. Similarly, there is no demand for cabbage and marigold cultivated in Northern parts of Kodagu.

Kodagu
traders
Coffee
Ginger
pepper
COVID-19
Lockdown
