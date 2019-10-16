Traffic suspended on Harikandige-Perdoor stretch

Traffic on Harikandige-Perdoor stretch in Byrampalli gram panchayat limits remained suspended since Tuesday, after a portion of the road caved in near Dhoopadakatte.

The residents of Byrampalli now have to make a roundabout trip via Harikhandige to reach Perdoor.

A delegation of district JD(S) leaders led by its president Yogish V Shetty visited the spot on Wednesday and urged officials and local MLA to take corrective measures. Sources said the culvert was built about 40 years ago and was in a dilapidated condition.

The Public Works Department officials will be submitting a report on the damage caused due to the flash floods to the district administration.

Due to heavy rains in Byrampalli area, the compound wall of Mahalingeshwara Temple had collapsed and officials along with Byrampalli gram panchayat president Sadashiva Poojari had visited the spot.

Udupi tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar said the road had caved up to a depth of 20 feet and the immediate restoration of the road was not possible.