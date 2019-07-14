Traffic violations: Rs 1.30 crore fine collected

A fine of Rs 1.30 crore has been collected by the district police for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act from January till July 13. As many as 1.6 lakh cases have been booked.

Also, 867 cases have been booked for ferrying passengers on goods vehicles and a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh was collected. As many as 22 cases have been booked for overloaded autorickshaws and a fine of

Rs 7,500 has been collected so far.

SP Harish Pande said that 1.1 lakh cases were booked in 2017 and a fine of Rs 1.5 crore was collected. In the year 2018, as many as 1.3 lakh cases were booked and Rs 1.3 crore fine was collected.