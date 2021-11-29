Train volunteers to manage disasters: Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said volunteers should be identified and trained for managing disasters.
"They should also be provided with safety kits," he said while addressing officials at a meeting organised by the district disaster management authority at DC Hall on Monday.
"The district has received heavy rain in the past three months. The department-wise loss should be recorded and submitted. The funds to repair roads, bridges and buildings damaged due to heavy rainfall are released. The repair work should be taken up on a priority basis," he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis
'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access