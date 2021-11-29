Train volunteers to manage disasters: Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said volunteers should be identified and trained for managing disasters.

"They should also be provided with safety kits," he said while addressing officials at a meeting organised by the district disaster management authority at DC Hall on Monday.

"The district has received heavy rain in the past three months. The department-wise loss should be recorded and submitted. The funds to repair roads, bridges and buildings damaged due to heavy rainfall are released. The repair work should be taken up on a priority basis," he added.