Train volunteers to manage disasters: Udupi DC

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 22:34 ist

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said volunteers should be identified and trained for managing disasters.

"They should also be provided with safety kits," he said while addressing officials at a meeting organised by the district disaster management authority at DC Hall on Monday.

"The district has received heavy rain in the past three months. The department-wise loss should be recorded and submitted. The funds to repair roads, bridges and buildings damaged due to heavy rainfall are released. The repair work should be taken up on a priority basis," he added.

