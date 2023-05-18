Cops suspended for beating youths over anti-BJP banners

Two cops suspended for torturing youths held for banner against Karnataka BJP leaders

Nine youths were arrested by police in connection with the case.

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 18 2023, 18:56 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 18:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two police personnel including Puttur rural Sub Inspector Srinath Reddy have been suspended in connection with the case of police atrocities on two youths who were accused of putting up defamatory banner against BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and D V Sadananda Gowda after the party’s poll debacle in Puttur.

The banner with a garland of slippers was put up at Puttur "paying homage to Kateel and Gowda who were allegedly responsible" for the party’s defeat in Puttur Assembly constituency.

Nine youths were arrested by police in connection with the case. Two of them were tortured in custody the visuals of which went viral on social media.

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe, who issued the suspension order, also said a departmental probe has been initiated against Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police Veerayya Hiremutt in connection with the custodial torture.

Abhi alias Avinash (26) and Guruprasad (24), who were subjected to atrocities, have been hospitalised. Avinash’s father had in his complaint named Puttur Dy SP, rural SI and station personnel Harshith as those who tortured the youths.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain has warned people against making inflammatory or provocative posts filled with hatred on social media following the Karnataka Assembly election. Anyone making such posts will face legal action, the Commissioner said and asked the public not to pay heed to rumours.

Karnataka
BJP
Police
torture
India News

