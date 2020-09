Two shops were completely gutted in a fire incident near service bus stand area in Udupi on Wednesday.

The loss from the fire in the two shops --- Mallikarjuna Stores and Mobile Care owned by Raghunath --- was estimated around Rs 3.5 lakh.

The fire and emergency services department personnel, who were pressed into service to douse the fire, ensured that the fire did not spread to other shops in the vicinity.