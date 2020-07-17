Unconscious toddy tapper rescued in Karkala

DHNS
DHNS, Karkala,
  • Jul 17 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 20:16 ist
Local residents and fire service personnel rescued a toddy tapper who fell unconscious after climbing a palm tree, at Kadandale Kalloli, in Karkala.

Santhosh, a toddy tapper for the past 29 years, had fallen unconscious following low BP after climbing a tree. On noticing it, Sudhakar Salian with the help of local residents and fire service personnel rescued him.

By the time he was rescued and lowered down from the tree, he regained consciousness. Later, arrangements were made to shift him to a hospital.

