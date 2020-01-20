Underpass at Mahakalipadpu under Smart City Mission

An underpass at Mahakalipadpu railway level crossing will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore under Smart City Mission, District In-charge Secretary Ponnuraj said.

“A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the railways for approval.”

Speaking at the quarterly KDP meeting, Poonuraj said to construct an approach road to the underpass, land needs to be acquired from three individuals.

About 1.5 acres of land is owned by Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. The owner of the said land has not accepted TDR (Transferable Development Rights ) for the land to be acquired.

''We are holding talks with him,'' he said.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary promised to hold talks with the Cafe Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd at the earliest in this regard.

Pumpwell flyover

The officials from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) told the meeting that the flyover at Pumpwell would be completed by January 31.

Earlier, MLC Ivan D’Souza had alleged that the work on the flyover had remained incomplete for the past 10 years.

Taking objection to MLC’s claim, MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said, “The Kalasha at the Pumpwell Circle was removed only in the year 2016, to facilitate the work on the flyover.’’

NH division of PWD Executive Engineer Subbarama Holla said that the new bridge across River Phalguni at Gurpura was likely to be completed by April-May.

A proposal to acquire land for laying approach road from the bridge has been submitted to the authorities for approval. The maintenance work on NH 169 will be taken up within 10 days, he added.

On the four laning of the NH 169 from Mangaluru to Moodbidri, Special Land Acquisition officer said that a gazette notification had been issued under National Highway Act Section 3(1) A on October 26, 2018, to acquire land.

Final notification of the acquired land in 18 villages has not been issued yet.

Stadium

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik said that the land identified for the construction of taluk stadium at Benjanapadvu, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, was not conducive.

There is no water facility at the spot. The money earmarked for the stadium will have to be used for filling the land before constructing a stadium.

The minister in turn directed officials from PWD, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and MLA to visit the spot and take a final call.

Ponnuraj expressed displeasure at delay in progress of various development works in urban local bodies in the district.

Funds under Nagarothana, AMRUT, and other schemes have been released. But the works are ending. He expressed displeasure at failing to take up work on 24X7 water supply in Mangaluru.