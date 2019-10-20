Underpass work begins in Mangaluru

The work on the underpass in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha that will connect to the road near Lady Goschen Hospital has begun, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) Managing Director Mohammed Nazeer said on Saturday.

“The underpass, which will pass through Gandhi Park located in front of Town Hall, is expected to be completed at a total cost of Rs six crore. It also includes development of the park.’’

Nazeer was speaking at City-Level Advisory Forum meeting convened to discuss Smart City projects at Deputy Commissioner’s office here, on Saturday.

The contractor has begun the preliminary work on the underpass. The underpass is expected to bring relief to pedestrians who face a tough time trying to cross the road between Lady Goshen and Tahsildar office. The proposal also includes the development of landscape and building an amphitheater, he added.

Nazeer said based on the success of this underpass, work on another underpass would be taken up at

Hampankatta.

To help pedestrians cross the busy road, a foundation stone was laid for a skywalk near the Town Hall in 2016 by the Coastal Development Authority and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). The project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore was later shelved.

Smart bus shelter

Already, 17 bus shelters have been completed under Smart City Mission. The ‘A’ category bus shelters will be developed at a cost of Rs 21 lakh and will have e-toilet facility, LED display and display of the timings of the buses.

Such bus shelter will be developed near Circuit House, Pacchanady and Shaktinagar.

Multi-level car parking

The work on much-awaited Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) near Hampankatta will begin after the MCC inks a deal with 22 property owners of five buildings located adjacent to the land identified for the project. The project was finalised and the design was also prepared.

It will be built on 2.01 acres of land (old bus stand premises) in Hampankatta. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 94 crore and the contract has been awarded to Bengaluru-based R K Infra.

The MCC will enter into an MoU with the private property owners with regard to project implementation, Nazeer added.

The MLCP can accommodate 200 cars and in addition 200 cars of customers who visit the retail shops. It can also accommodate 200 two-wheelers, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh presided over the meeting.