Undertrial dies in prison

  • Jun 03 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 23:49 ist
Representative image

An undertrial man died of health complications at the district prison in Hiriyadka in Udupi district on Tuesday night. The deceased undertrial was identified as Sayyed Mehaboob Pasha.

Pasha was suffering from diabetes and high BP. He fell sick inside the jail and was shifted to the district hospital in Ajjarakadu. However, he died en route to the hospital, said Jail Superintendent Srinivas.

