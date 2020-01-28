Use of plastic minimal during Brahmakalashotsava

The use of plastic in the ongoing Brahmakalashotsava celebrations at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple has been reduced to a great extent.

Instead of plastic glass, paper glasses are used for serving water, tea, coffee and butter milk.

Water jars have been kept at many places instead of plastic bottles on temple premises to help the devotees to quench their thirst. The plates made of areca sheaths are used for serving food (including breakfast and dinner) for the devotees.

During the stage programmes, instead of plastic water bottles, water was kept in brass mugs. Even 'prasadam' is served to devotees in cloth bags instead of plastic bags at the temple. 'Panchakajjaya Prasadam' is also served in paper covers instead of plastic covers.

Further, priority is given for cleanliness at dining hall and kitchen. Hundreds of volunteers are working towards maintaining cleanliness.

Over 100 dustbins have been kept on the temple premises for collecting used plates and glasses. The waste collected is disposed effectively at the waste management centre situated one kilometre away from the temple.

About 500 volunteers from Patanjali Yoga Samiti are engaged in cleaning the road from Kateel College to Car Street and at dining hall from 5 am. 'Karsevaks' from Maroli Sooryanarayana Temple are also part of cleanliness drive.

In addition, members of various committees and villagers are striving to keep the surroundings of the temple clean and tidy.

A large number of devotees visited Kateel Temple on Sunday.