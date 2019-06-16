Veterinary college work yet to be completed

If everything had gone as planned, the veterinary college in Koila in Puttur taluk should have been admitting students from this academic year.

While laying the foundation stone for the Rs 110 crore veterinary college project in October 2016, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on behalf of the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB), Star Builders and Developers, had expressed confidence about completing the college buildings by 2019.

The government handed over 247 acres of land in Department of Animal Husbandry’s Livestock Breeding and Training Centre at Koila to Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar, for building the college. But the project work is proceeding at a snail’s pace as the government has released only Rs 35.50 crore of the promised allocation of Rs 110 crore.

Additional funds

A source in the university told DH that the contractor had paid an additional Rs 30 crore from his savings to ensure that the work did not come to a grinding halt. Thus, the construction work of a two-storeyed college building (spread over 18,988.85 sqmt, 50% of the work completed), women’s hostel (spread over 4,121.66 sqmt, 60% of the work completed), guesthouse (spread over 1,506 sqmt, 90% of the work completed), hospital (spread over 11,075 sqmt) and men’s hostel (4121.66 sqmt, 70% of the work completed) are in various stages of completion, the source added.

The delay in admitting students was attributed to government’s decision on fulfilling most of the requirements as according to Indian Veterinary Council (IVC) regulations, before seeking recognition for the institution, the source told DH.

Dean and special officer M Narayana Bhat, however, is confident that the work on the college project will be completed within the next two years.

“Though no funds have been set aside in the budget, we are hopeful that the government will release the pending amount and expedite the completion of the project,” he added.

Project details

Proposal to set up a veterinary college at Koila was announced in 2012-13 budget by then Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

695 posts in veterinary hospitals have been lying vacant (2,593 sanctioned posts).

The district also faces acute scarcity of veterinary doctors; 19 out of the 25 posts remain vacant.