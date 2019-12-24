VHP demands NIA probe into M'luru riots

The probe into the Mangaluru riots should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), M B Puranik, Karnataka working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged on Tuesday.

He told reporters at Sanghaniketan that the incidents of stone-pelting, attack on police staff and setting fire to vehicles should be subjected to an in-depth investigation by the NIA. “The incidents in the city on December 19 are similar to those in Kashmir, where people covered there faces with masks while throwing stones at police personnel and vehicles. The involvement of people outside the state too should be investigated,” he said and criticised the Congress and the Left party members, saying that they had been visiting Mangaluru only with an intention of aggravating the sensitive situation.

Sharan Pumpwell, VHP Vibhag secretary, said that the possibility of involvement of extremist groups in the stone-pelting incident cannot be ruled out. “The CCTV footage shows scenes of vehicles loaded with stones parked at the protest venue. It is unfortunate that the politicians who shed crocodile tears have not cared to inquire about the condition of the policemen wounded in the incident,” he said and added that, after the incident, police personnel and media persons have been receiving threat calls.

VHP committee meeting

The VHP National Executive Committee meeting will be held at Sanghaniketan in from December 25 to 28.

Puranik has said that discussions will be held on cow protection, caste conversions, harmony, social service activities, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.