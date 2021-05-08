Villagers seek uninterrupted power supply

Stating that Yavakapadi village is mired with power disruptions, villagers have urged CESC to take measures to supply uninterrupted power.

They said that the region has been witnessing rainfall for the last several days, resulting in frequent power cuts.

The villagers have been spending nights in the darkness.

Many youth in the village, who have returned from their workplaces in towns, are working from home.

Power disruptions have been seriously affecting their work as the internet connection discontinues soon after the power cut, even though they have power back up or UPS facility. Also, there are people who work night shifts, they said.

