Villages buzz with activities ahead of GP polls

As the date for the Gram Panchayat elections could be announced at any time, the political arena in Kodagu is buzzing with activities.

Politicians, especially the young leaders from the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have been paying visits to rural areas.

MLAs, ZP president, Taluk Panchayat presidents and members have gone one step ahead and have been performing groundbreaking for various development works in rural areas from the past four to five months.

Candidates of Gram Panchayat election do not contest directly through political parties but are supported by the political parties externally.

Political parties are making their best possible effort to attract voters for the candidates supported by them. They are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure their victory as the Gram Panchayat election is a good opportunity to strengthen the roots of the party.

Also, for young leaders, it is the first step to enter into politics. Discussions are being held about the young leaders in each ward of the village, who are contesting elections.

Kodagu has been a strong fortress of the BJP from the past several years when it comes to the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Town Panchayats.

There is only one MLC from Congress and JD(S) is yet to open their account. The political parties think that victory in the Gram Panchayat will pave the way to win more seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP particular on winning

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel has conducted a meeting of leaders in Madikeri and has asked them to ensure that 80% of the winning candidates are from BJP.

Congress chants unity mantra

Congress leaders have been forgetting their internal differences and have been conducting meetings.

Kodagu District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath Kumar said that the party has been making preparations from the past six months to face Gram Panchayat elections.

Meetings with local leaders are being conducted regularly and the leaders are being trained. There is a good response, he said.

Even though JD(S) has been making preparations, there is no buzz of activities, say the rural voters.

District administration starts preparations

On the other hand, the district administration has been making preparations to conduct free and fair elections in Gram Panchayats.

A preparatory meeting has been held by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

There are a total of 104 Gram Panchayats in the district and 562 polling booths have been identified.

Returning officers and assistant returning officers are being deputed. Training will be held for officials in Madikeri on November 21, in Somwarpet on November 23 and in Virajpet on November 24.