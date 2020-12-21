Virajpet: 905 candidates in fray for 370 GP seats

As the various Gram Panchayats in Virajpet will go for polling on December 27 in the second phase, a total of 905 candidates are in the fray.

Earlier, a total of 1,186 nominations were submitted for 424 seats in 35 Gram Panchayats in the taluk, out of which 69 nominations were rejected. Out of the remaining 1,117 candidates, 162 withdrew their nominations and 50 candidates were elected unanimously.

Now, 905 candidates are in the fray. No nominations have been submitted for the four seats of Arakeri constituency in Titimati Gram Panchayat limits. Elections will be held for the rest of the 370 seats.