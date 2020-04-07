Virology lab at Wenlock Hospital operational

The Virology laboratory, to test samples of suspected Covid-19 patients, is fully operational at District Wenlock Hospital in the city from Tuesday.

On the first day, 10 throat swab samples were tested. The laboratory is led by Pathologist Dr Sharath.

Tweeting the same, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that results would be out within a few hours of the sample taken for testing. With this, the samples from Dakshina Kannada district need not be sent for testing to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Trial testing

The laboratory had commenced trial testing from April 1 but was waiting for approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been received.

In fact, Health Minister Sriramulu during his visit to Mangaluru on March 17 had promised to set up a laboratory for Covid-19 testing.

About 150 samples can be tested at the laboratory daily.

The staff at the laboratory comprises a microbiologist and 5 personnel. All the staff have undergone required training for testing.

