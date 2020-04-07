Virology lab at Wenlock Hospital operational

The Virology laboratory, to test samples of suspected Covid-19 patients, is fully operational at District Wenlock Hospital in the city from Tuesday.
On the first day, 10 throat swab samples were tested. The laboratory is led by Pathologist Dr Sharath.
Tweeting the same, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that results would be out within a few hours of the sample taken for testing. With this, the samples from Dakshina Kannada district need not be sent for testing to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.
Trial testing
The laboratory had commenced trial testing from April 1 but was waiting for approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been received.
In fact, Health Minister Sriramulu during his visit to Mangaluru on March 17 had promised to set up a laboratory for Covid-19 testing.
About 150 samples can be tested at the laboratory daily.
The staff at the laboratory comprises a microbiologist and 5 personnel. All the staff have undergone required training for testing.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15