Waste collection unit at Dasawala Road opposed

The waste collection unit proposed to be set up by the City Municipal Council on Dasawala Road in Madikeri should be shifted to the outskirts of Madikeri, in the public interest, said CMC member B Y Rajesh.

He has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the deputy commissioner and the CMC commissioner.

The CMC has identified the land belonging to it, on Dasawala Road, for this purpose, he said.

"If the project is implemented, there are possibilities of the spread of diseases in the nearby regions. There are hundreds of houses in the region. Also, there is a private hospital and Shishu Vihara Kendra. Hundreds of students use the road. If the waste from the city is dumped in the region, the menace of insects will rise, causing health hazards to people," he added.

He urged authorities to shift the dumping yard to a location on the outskirts of the city.