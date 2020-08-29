‘Waste to energy‘ proposal on the anvil

The garbage slide incident at Pacchanady, on Mangaluru city's outskirts, resulted in officials submitting a proposal to generate five-megawatt electricity from the dry waste collected daily in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Chief secretary to Karnataka government, Vijay Bhaskar, who had visited the garbage slide affected areas in Pacchanady a few months ago, had discussed on generating electricity from waste with KPCL (Karnataka Power Corporation Limited) Managing Director Ponnuraj.

Following this, KPCL officials had visited Mangaluru and had collected information from DK district administration. The officials were of the opinion that the project will be viable if dry waste from Mangaluru and Udupi is used.

It is estimated that 300 tonnes of dry waste from undivided DK can be used for the production of five-megawatt electricity. All dry waste, including plastic, wood, tyres and others can be used for electricity generation.

It is said that about 170 tonnes of dry waste is generated in MCC limits. Accordingly, 50 tonnes will be collected from other ULBs and 100 tonnes from Udupi district.

In fact, a proposal to generate energy from waste was prepared in the past in Mangaluru. However, the project had remained only on paper. DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said KPCL had submitted a proposal on waste to energy.

The course of action will be taken after discussing it with Udupi deputy commissioner.

The garbage slide at Pacchanady a year ago had affected and damaged houses of well-known writer Mandara Keshava Bhat, Daivastana, Nagabana, along with 12 acres of farmland and 27 other houses in the surroundings.

Pacchanady dumping yard on an average day gets 350 tonnes of garbage.