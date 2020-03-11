Wildlife activists demand removal of fence

Environmentalists have condemned the move of Bhadra Wildlife Division to construct a concrete fence between two forests. The fence has inconvenienced the movement of elephants and bison inside the forest. It should be removed, said Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust trustee D V Girish and Sridev Hulikere of Wild Cat C.

Cement pillars and iron rod fence has been erected at Hebbe and Tanigebailu range of Bhadra forest. According to Forest Department officials, the fence has been erected to check the movement of elephants. However, the wildlife activists said that one cannot erect a concrete fence between the sanctuary and a forest.

In the past, when such fence was erected between the sanctuary and a forest, Prerana Singh Bindra of Delhi had approached Supreme Court against the Forest Department and the Central government. The Supreme Court in its order had directed officials not to use iron rods for fencing, which will hurt the wild animals at Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks, said the activists.