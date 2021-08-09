‘Will not support weekend curfew in Kodagu’

Kodagu Pravasodhyama Avalambitara Okkuta has decided not to support the weekend curfew in Kodagu district.

The meeting of the Okkuta and other organisations associated with the tourism sector has decided not to support the curfew and lockdown in the future.

Kodagu Pravasodhyama Avalambitara Okkuta president K K Manjunath Kumar said, “We need to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. There is a need to take precautionary measures against the spread of infections in the border areas. But, the decision on weekend curfew cannot be accepted.”

“The weekend curfew and lockdown has affected the tourism sector. Those who are dependent on the tourism sector for livelihood are inconvenienced a lost. The frequent lockdown has affected hotels, the business sector, auto and taxi drivers. Those who had availed loans for their business are unable to repay the loans to the bank,” he added.

There is a need to screen all those who are arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra at the border areas in the district. Those who fail to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines should not be allowed to enter into the district, he said.

Covid-19 tests should be conducted mandatorily at the border. There is a need to take scientific measures to contain the spread of the infections rather than implement the lockdown, he added.

Delegation meets CM

A delegation of the Okkuta met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mysuru on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him.

The delegation members apprised the chief minister about the hardships faced by those who have been depending on the tourism sector for livelihood. The delegation also urged him to withdraw the decision on weekend curfew and lockdown and help the economy to grow.

Okkuta organising secretary Lakshminarayana, joint secretary Coorg Manju, directors Thammayya, Suman and others were present.