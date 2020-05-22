Woman who returned to Dakshina Kannada from Maharashtra's Dombivli tests COVID-19 positive

A 29-year-old woman who had arrived from Dombivli in Thane district in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
She was quarantined at the quarantine centre set up by the district administration in Belthangady after arriving from Maharashtra on May 18. She was shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.
Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 62 positive COVID-19 cases. Among them, 21 have recovered and 36 are active cases.
