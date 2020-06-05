World Environment Day at KIOCL in Panambur

World Environment Day at KIOCL in Panambur

  Jun 05 2020
Saplings were planted as part of the Environment Day observed at the pellet plant premises of KIOCL Limited at Panambur.

KIOCL Limited observed World Environment Day at its pellet plant, Panambur, on Friday.

CMD M V Subba Rao emphasised on the theme of World Environment Day 2020 'Bio-diversity – Time for Nature’. This year, the theme focuses on providing essential infrastructure that supports life on earth and human development, he added. 

He stressed on the need for healthy living and highlighted the role of environment that plays an important part in our day to day life. "The environment provides us with air, water, food, etc. It is rightly said that the difference between animals and humans is that animals change themselves for the environment but humans change the environment for themselves," he added.

The CMD and other senior officers planted saplings at plant premises.

At the corporate office in Bengaluru, S K Gorai, director (Finance), said, "This is an auspicious day to encourage people worldwide to save and protect our mother earth from environmental challenges, we are facing today."

