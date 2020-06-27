Yenepoya scholars selected for NIDHI-EiR fellowship

Yenepoya Research Centre scholars Manisha Rao and her team, Kumara B N and Sonia Joseph, from Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), have been selected for the NIDHI-EiR (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations-Entrepreneurs-in-Residence) fellowship, from KIIT-Technology Business Incubator, Odisha, supported by Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

This fellowship is meant to inspire the best talents and transform them into future entrepreneurs. The NIDHI-EiR programme provides tremendous opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs to expand their networks and get critical feedback on their ventures in order to promote their entrepreneurial career goals and aspirations.

Presently, the team is working on developing paper-based sensors for environmental and biomedical applications. The team will be mentored by Dr K Sudhakaraprasad, assistant professor, Yenepoya Research Centre and Yenepoya Technology Incubator Manager Asim Syed Sheeraz.