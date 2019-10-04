Yenepoya students selected for natl-level competition

The students of The Yenepoya School, Mangaluru, who participated in the CBSE South Zone (Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa and Karnataka) Swimming competition held at Bengaluru International School, were declared eligible for the national-level competition.

The participants, Wafi Abdul Hakeem and K Janani Vindya G Bhandary won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals under the training of Rajesh Bengre and Yashodha G Bhandary.

The winners will now participate in the national-level competition being planned in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The winners were felicitated at Yenepoya School by Principal Joseph Mechirath, Campus Director Mishria Javeed and Vice-Principal Reshma Nayak.