Youth Congress state president to visit DK

Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris Nalapad will take part in ‘Jagruthi Samavesha’, a convention of Youth Congress members, to be held at St Sebastian Hall in Bendoor on March 30.

Mangaluru South Youth Congress President Sunil Poojary told reporters on Monday that the installation of Mangaluru Youth Congress committee members will be held on the occasion.

Later, Haris will take part as the chief guest in the ‘Yuva Dhwani’ programme planned in Puttur at 4 pm.