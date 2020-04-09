YSV Datta to hold fast on April 10

YSV Datta to hold fast on April 10

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 09 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 20:12 ist

Owing to the wrong policy of the government, the poor are left hungry. To overcome the guilty conscience, I have decided to hold a one-day fast from 6 am to 6 pm on April 10, said former MLA Y S V Datta.

Speaking to reporters, he said the fasting will be held in the house of Savithramma, at fifth cross road, Shankarapura in Chikkamagaluru. Leaders Jameel Ahmmed and K T Radhakrishna will join me.

 "I appeal to all those who believe in Gandhi and Ambedkar's ideologies to hold a hunger strike on April 10. The hunger strike should be held without affecting the lockdown by maintaining norms of social distancing and wearing mask at home,” he added.

Owing to the lockdown, several labourers are in distress. Many stranded and migrant labourers are unable to go back to their native place.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
YSV
Datta
fast
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 