YSV Datta to hold fast on April 10

Owing to the wrong policy of the government, the poor are left hungry. To overcome the guilty conscience, I have decided to hold a one-day fast from 6 am to 6 pm on April 10, said former MLA Y S V Datta.

Speaking to reporters, he said the fasting will be held in the house of Savithramma, at fifth cross road, Shankarapura in Chikkamagaluru. Leaders Jameel Ahmmed and K T Radhakrishna will join me.

"I appeal to all those who believe in Gandhi and Ambedkar's ideologies to hold a hunger strike on April 10. The hunger strike should be held without affecting the lockdown by maintaining norms of social distancing and wearing mask at home,” he added.

Owing to the lockdown, several labourers are in distress. Many stranded and migrant labourers are unable to go back to their native place.