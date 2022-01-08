Marginal increase in Covid tally, Bengaluru emerges as epicentre

Marginal rise in Covid tally, Bengaluru is epicentre

Karnataka on Saturday reported a marginal increase in fresh Covid cases compared to Friday

  • Jan 08 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 02:18 ist

Karnataka on Saturday reported a marginal increase in fresh Covid cases compared to Friday. The state recorded 8,906 new Covidcases and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,39,958 and 38,366 respectively.

The active cases in the state stood at 38,507. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “Test positivity rate crosses 10% in Bengaluru with the city recording 7,113 cases today. Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of Covid in Karnataka with 79% of cases.”

The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed to 7,113 infections and three deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases, including 295 in Dakshina Kannada, 203 in Mysuru, 186 in Udupi, 183 in Mandya and 139 in Hassan and 111 in Bengaluru Rural.

Also Read | Amid Covid surge, testing in Karnataka hit by delays

Kalaburagi recorded one death. There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 5.42% and the case fatality rate was 0.04%. A total of 508 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,63,056.

A total of 1,64,261 samples were tested in the state on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 5.75 crore. As many as 2,03,786 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Saturday taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 8,95,86,809.

