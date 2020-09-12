Marijuana seizure in Kalagi: 5 cops suspended

Superintendent of Police Dr Simi Mariam Gorge on Saturday suspended five police personnel, including Circle Inspector Bhojaraj Rathod of Kalagi circle, on the charge of dereliction of duty in unearthing about 1,352 kg cannabis stashed underground in a sheep and poultry farm at Lakshman Nayak Tanda near Kalagi.

Other suspended cops are sub-inspector Basavaraj Chitakote, assistant sub-inspector Neelakantappa Hebbal, beat police Sharanappa and constable Anil Bhandari.

Based on a tip-off by an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru, Seshadripuram (Bengaluru) police had arrested Chandrakanth Chauhan of Kalagi, Naganath of Aurad taluk in Bidar district and Siddanath Lavate of Almel village of Vijayapura district on the charges of illegal cannabis trade.