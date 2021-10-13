Merging 4 RTCs can help save Rs 150 crore per year: KSRTC staff Prez

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff & Workers Federation President H V Ananthsubburao demanded the merger of the four road transport corporation in the State for minimising the losses and better management.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Ananthsubburao said the formation of four corporations -- NWKRTC, NEKRTC, BMTC and KSRTC -- have neither benefited the passengers nor the corporation workers. “All the four corporations have an accumulative loss of Rs 4,000 crore,” he said and added that the only thing we have achieved by bifurcation is an increase in the number of officials, while a reduction in the number of working staff.

He claimed by merging of RTCs the State can on average save Rs 150 crore per year and also speed up the decision-making process.

He also demanded the State government to immediately release the Rs 3,000 crore dues related to free student bus pass to the four corporations.

‘Reinstate staff’

Federation General Secretary Vijay Bhaskar demanded the State to keep its words of reinstating the 4,000 odd staff who were dismissed from the service because of their participation in the strike. “Transport Minister B Sriramulu on the floor of assembly had assured to reinstating these staff in a phased manner. However, during a recent meeting, the BMTC board has taken a decision not to hire them back. Who is right here? Does the board has the power to supersede the minister and cabinet,” he asked.

Bhaskar added that though the government has assured of providing half-salary of the employees, the majority of them are receiving only 35% of it due to various deductions and mismanagement of the Corporations. “The corporations have not paid September month salary to its staff till today,” he said.

Ananthsubburao said they have placed six demands in front of the government and if it fails to resolve them within stipulated time they will be forced to intensify their demands. He charged that the present government does not even have the courtesy to reply to Federations on their demands.

“An entire family of BMTC bus driver died by suicide due to non-release of Covid compensation to them, while two other staff members ended their lives due to harassment by senior officials. Yet, the State government has not responded to these families on humanitarian grounds,” he said.