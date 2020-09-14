MP Ananthkumar Hegde tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Sirsi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 22:19 ist
MP Ananthkumar Hegde. Credit: DH Photo

Former union minister and Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Ananthkumar Hegde is among the MPs who have tested positive for Covid-19. 

The MP had arrived in the national capital on Friday to take part in the parliament session that commenced on Monday. He underwent a test for coronavirus at the NICPR hospital on his arrival and the result showed that he was Covid positive. 

He is under quarantine at his house in Delhi as he has no symptoms. An aide of the MP said throat swab samples of the MP’s family members had been tested and they returned negative for Covid. 

