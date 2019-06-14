MP assures to bring super-speciality hospital in Kodagu

Following a social media campaign over the demand for a super-speciality hospital in Kodagu, Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that he would make efforts to bring a super-speciality hospital to Kodagu.

Interacting with the media during a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Press Club in Madikeri on Friday, he said that many people lose their lives owing to excessive bleeding during road accidents in Kodagu. There is a need for a super-speciality hospital in order to provide a timely response for patients.

He further stated that he would hold elaborate discussions with experts in this regard and will do all possible efforts to bring a super-speciality hospital to Kushalnagar in Kodagu, with private-public partnership model.

The MP while responding to the Kasturirangan report, said that there was nothing to worry.

“Not a single evacuation has taken place. The sub-committee comprising ministers in the previous state government had submitted a faulty report to the Central government, as a result of which, a panic was created among the people. However, the old report has been under suspension. The National Green Tribunal is also not in agreement with the report,” said Pratap Simha.

“It will be made sure that no resident of Kodagu is negatively affected by the implementation of the Kasturirangan report,” said Simha.

Installing railway fences is the only possible effective solution to prevent elephant-human conflict. Efforts will be made to bring all possible assistance from the Central government in this regard, added the MP.

Railway connectivity

Accusing the state government of a vacillating attitude towards providing railway connectivity to Kodagu, he noted that the project has been pending for long.

The land acquisition will soon be initiated towards railway connectivity to Kushalnagar, said the MP.

“Six new trains have been provided to Mysuru. I have brought projects worth Rs 13,000 crore to Mysore-Kodagu constituency,” he added.

Stating that he is not after publicity, he said he will answer his political adversaries through his work rather than wasting time in claiming credits. Many of the projects which have been approved during the previous tenure of the NDA led Central government are to be implemented in the present tenure.

The MP said that a special package from the Central government is expected to boost Kodagu tourism, in the model of ‘Prasada’ project in Chamundi hills, Mysuru.

The development of Koodige village under ‘Sansad Adarsha Gram Yojana’ couldn’t be implemented due to time constraints. If the scheme continues, the project will be completed in the current tenure, he said.

Simha meanwhile revealed that he has spoken to Jio Network authorities towards providing the much-sought mobilephone connectivity in Kodagu.

“I am fed up with BSNL officials. Jio connectivity will be a reality in Bhagamandala and other areas,” he added.

The Mysore-Kodagu MP stated that the 10 lane road between Mysuru-Bengaluru has received the approval and the works will start soon.

A four-lane road will be constructed between Mysore-Madikeri. The Srirangapatna-Madikeri Road will also be developed, he added.

Kodagu Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa and general secretary

R Subramani were present at the programme.